World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 131.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 94.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 820,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 762,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 204,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 124.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 189,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106,680 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

