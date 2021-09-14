World Token (WORLD) Hits Market Cap of $2.71 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. World Token has a market cap of $2.71 million and $152,609.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00176141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,052.63 or 0.99948846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.60 or 0.07151306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.41 or 0.00865423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002858 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,436,474 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

