Wrapped NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.62 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $114.62 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $68.35 or 0.00145234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00143682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.97 or 0.00813780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00044230 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

