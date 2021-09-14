Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of WYNN traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.24. 1,275,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,241. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

