X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $162,466.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $9.45 million and $162,466.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000724 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005944 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 139.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,485,947,593 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

