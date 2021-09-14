Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 98,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 229,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

About Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF)

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

