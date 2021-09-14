Xion Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $332,860.37 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $332,860.37 and $21,293.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00120378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00169486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,654.73 or 0.99706964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.40 or 0.07029849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00884332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,560,389 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

