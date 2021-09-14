Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.94.

XMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,323,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,470,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XMTR opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93. Xometry has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

