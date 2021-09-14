Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.25 and last traded at $62.20. 1,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 244,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $1,300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $26,217,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

