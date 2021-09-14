Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $10.96. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 114 shares.

Specifically, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

