Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

YMAB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.43. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,311. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $765,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,033. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

