YAM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $247,728.00 (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00143065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.10 or 0.00836173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044639 BTC.

About YAM

YAM (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.