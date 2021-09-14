Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS YAMCY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. 529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075. Yamaha has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $66.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40.

Get Yamaha alerts:

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.