Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.47

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 39465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after buying an additional 7,557,855 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after buying an additional 7,425,047 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth $54,208,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after buying an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after buying an additional 3,311,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.