Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.88 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $23,281.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00283935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00139726 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00180336 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,570,700 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

