Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

YCA traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching GBX 340 ($4.44). The stock had a trading volume of 4,675,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.02. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 365 ($4.77). The company has a market cap of £522.19 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.