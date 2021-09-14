Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.
YCA traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching GBX 340 ($4.44). The stock had a trading volume of 4,675,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.02. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 365 ($4.77). The company has a market cap of £522.19 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29.
About Yellow Cake
