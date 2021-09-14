Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Trading Down 1.4%

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.98 and last traded at C$14.09. Approximately 7,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.29.

Y has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of C$390.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.55.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

