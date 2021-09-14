YENTEN (YTN) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $86,037.68 and $4.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,638.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.53 or 0.07209720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00388333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $639.22 or 0.01370570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00120598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00571449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.17 or 0.00536395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00338169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006526 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

