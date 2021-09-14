Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $693,979.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $693,979.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00122013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00170749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,078.12 or 0.99780217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.00 or 0.07176485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00882017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

