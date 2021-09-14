Yield Protocol (YIELD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,959.00

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $9,959.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0562 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00065073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00142703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.68 or 0.00813728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044072 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.