Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $3,613,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

DAO opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. Youdao has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

