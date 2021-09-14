Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.34. 16,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 665,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Youdao by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Youdao by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.