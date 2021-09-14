YOUengine (YOUC) Hits Market Cap of $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One YOUengine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the U.S. dollar. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00142993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00841564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044744 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

