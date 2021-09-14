Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 515,276 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Yum! Brands worth $82,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,172 shares of company stock worth $4,248,578. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.