Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,488 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Yum China worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

