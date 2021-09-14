Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Yuma Energy stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Yuma Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc operates as an independent exploration and production company. It focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the U.S. Gulf Coast, the Permian Basin of west Texas and California. The company was founded by Sam L.

