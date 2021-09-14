Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Yuma Energy stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Yuma Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
Yuma Energy Company Profile
