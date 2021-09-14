Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ZGYH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,128. Yunhong International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Get Yunhong International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the second quarter worth $5,856,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the second quarter worth $4,789,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the second quarter worth $1,900,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yunhong International by 235.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 74,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.