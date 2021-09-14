Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million.
NYSE AGTI opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Agiliti
Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
