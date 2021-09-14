Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million.

AGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE AGTI opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

