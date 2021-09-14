Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANIX. TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 935,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 19,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $82,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.