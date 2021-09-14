Zacks: Analysts Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.53. APA reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on APA shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of APA by 316.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

