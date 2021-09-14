Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.26. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

