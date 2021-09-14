Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Avnet posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVT. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avnet by 959.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,821,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 134.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,053,000 after buying an additional 747,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

