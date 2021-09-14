Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report sales of $409.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $178.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

