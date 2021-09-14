Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.15 Million

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report sales of $409.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $178.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.