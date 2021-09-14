Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

GXO stock opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

