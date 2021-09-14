Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

LAZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 196.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 79,876 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

