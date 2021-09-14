Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($11.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oncorus by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,980. The stock has a market cap of $263.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. Oncorus has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $37.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.