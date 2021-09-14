Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Announce -$0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. 4,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $571,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,713 shares of company stock worth $11,541,612. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $207,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

