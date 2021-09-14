Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Million

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to report sales of $4.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $6.00 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $3.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 211,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.68.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.