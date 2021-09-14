Zacks: Analysts Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ABB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. ABB posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.74.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. 872,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,606. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after buying an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

