Zacks: Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of ADMA stock remained flat at $$1.18 on Tuesday. 2,552,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,780,807. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.