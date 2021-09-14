Zacks: Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.45. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 515,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 767,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Astec Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTE stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,988. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.