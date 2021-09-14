Zacks: Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,511. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 584,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

