Zacks: Analysts Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post $0.99 EPS

Brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

