Zacks: Analysts Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09.

ENLV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ENLV traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 2,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,530. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $179.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

