Zacks: Analysts Expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Granite Construction.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE GVA traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. 7,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,665. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $44.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Granite Construction by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.