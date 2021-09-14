Zacks: Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Omeros posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, WBB Securities boosted their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 105,466.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 102.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 172,702 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMER stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. 392,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $973.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

