Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.23). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $657.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $24.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.