Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 737,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,365 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

