Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNSP. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 458,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNSP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 149,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,884. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.