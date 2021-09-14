Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.82. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUL. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.22. 439,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,861. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,750 over the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $3,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.